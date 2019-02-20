Oakland teachers, school district head back to the negotiating table

The Oakland School District and the teacher's union are at the negotiating table Wednesday in an effort to avoid a strike planned for Thursday.The district is optimistic about the meeting."We, the district, and the union are meeting this morning, so there is certainly hope. Both sides want to avoid a strike. Teachers and the district want to avoid a strike, families and students don't want a strike, so we are hopeful there is some middle ground that we can come to today," said district spokesperson John Sasaki.The union president, Keith Brown, issued this statement:"We received a bargaining proposal from the district, which our bargaining team has reviewed. While we believe this proposal continues to fall short of reinvesting in our schools at the levels our students deserve, our bargaining team has agreed to meet with the district's negotiators tomorrow morning to review it together and ask clarifying questions. We will bring you a bargaining update after the meeting. In the meantime stay united, and continue your preparations to walk the line for the schools our students deserve."The union has scheduled a press conference for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. The district says it will push out information about the negotiations to families as soon as they get it.If an agreement is not reached, the strike is set to start at 6 a.m. Thursday. Schools will be open and students will receive an unexcused absence if they are not in class.Teachers have set up what they are calling solidarity schools where children can be dropped off and supervised if parents don't want them crossing the picket line.