Oakland teachers to make announcement about possible strike

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Teachers in Oakland could announce plans for a strike today.
RELATED: Sickout day called by Oakland students to show support for teachers
They had been waiting for a key report from the state that came out Friday. The state's full report can be seen here.
That meeting will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the Oakland Education Association office in Oakland.
The Oakland Unified School District said in a statement they are hopeful the teachers will continue negotiations.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA: Keeping teachers in the Bay Area
RELATED: 95 percent of Oakland teachers vote to strike