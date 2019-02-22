OAKLAND TEACHER STRIKE

Oakland teachers to strike for 2nd day as negotiations resume

It's day two of the teacher strike in Oakland, with negotiations expected to resume. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
It's day two of the teacher strike in Oakland. Negotiations are expected to resume later Friday morning.

There was a tense moment at a meeting Thursday night between the superintendent and parents.

Parents were shouting, so the frustrated superintendent walked out of the meeting without saying a word, got in her car and drove away.

She had asked that parents break into small groups to discuss merging schools to save money.

They did not want to do that it and that's why they started shouting.

Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell left behind stunned parents.

"As you saw tonight, she's not really interested in listening to what we as parents have to say," said parents Alicia Johnson.

"A little frustrated. It was pretty shocking they just high tailed it out of there. Everyone was in disbelief," said parents Michael Short.

Friday will be the second day of the teacher strike in Oakland.

Teachers Thursday told us they were impressed with the turn out and felt a boost of confidence from all the support.

They are not happy with the current offer from the school district, but district officials say it would be financially difficult to offer them more.

The two sides are going back to the negotiating table at 9 a.m.

Vaya aquí si desea más información sobre la huelga de maestros de Oakland en español.
