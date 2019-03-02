OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Oakland teachers' union has postponed a vote scheduled for today on a tentative contract.
The Oakland Education Association tells ABC7 News the change is due to "logistics."
RELATED: Teachers' union reaches tentative agreement made with Oakland Unified
Teachers are now expected to vote on the deal tomorrow.
The union and the Oakland Unified School District announced a tentative agreement Friday ending a 7 day strike. The deal includes an 11 percent salary increase for teachers, plus a onetime 3 percent bonus.
OAKLAND TEACHER STRIKE: Here's what you need to know
See more stories and videos related to the Oakland teacher strike.
Oakland teachers' union postpones vote until Sunday on tentative agreement
OAKLAND TEACHER STRIKE
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News