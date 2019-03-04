Oakland teachers' union postpones vote until Sunday on tentative agreement

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Oakland teachers' union has postponed a vote scheduled for today on a tentative contract.The Oakland Education Association tells ABC7 News the change is due to "logistics."Teachers are now expected to vote on the deal tomorrow.The union and the Oakland Unified School District announced a tentative agreement Friday ending a 7 day strike. The deal includes an 11 percent salary increase for teachers, plus a onetime 3 percent bonus.