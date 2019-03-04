Oakland Teacher Strike

Oakland teachers' union postpones vote until Sunday on tentative agreement

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Oakland teachers' union has postponed a vote scheduled for today on a tentative contract.

The Oakland Education Association tells ABC7 News the change is due to "logistics."

RELATED: Teachers' union reaches tentative agreement made with Oakland Unified

Teachers are now expected to vote on the deal tomorrow.

The union and the Oakland Unified School District announced a tentative agreement Friday ending a 7 day strike. The deal includes an 11 percent salary increase for teachers, plus a onetime 3 percent bonus.

OAKLAND TEACHER STRIKE: Here's what you need to know

See more stories and videos related to the Oakland teacher strike.
