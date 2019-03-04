Oakland teachers vote on new tentative contract agreement

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland teachers have voted on a new contract and the results are being counted right now.A simple majority is needed to ratify the new contract.The union and the Oakland Unified School District announced a tentative agreement Friday ending a 7-day strike. The deal includes an 11 percent salary increase for teachers, plus a one-time 3 percent bonus.There are about 3,000 ballots that need to be counted and if the deal is rejected teachers will be back on the picket lines Monday.Voting took place at the Paramount Theatre and there were a some people holding signs urging teachers to vote no."In my opinion, I would characterize it as a complete sell out of Oakland teachers," said Evan Hudson.Others said they are voting yes, citing significant gains."This tentative agreement gets us in the right direction," teach Jeremy Wolff told ABC7 news, "OUSD has been mismanaging funds for decades."