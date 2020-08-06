Education

Office Depot donates over 800 backpacks to Oakland students at drive-through event

By Lauren Martinez

This image shows students and parents picking up backpacks during a school supply giveaway event at East Oakland Pride Elementary School on August 6.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Office Depot is teaming up with the Oakland Unified School District to make sure students have the resources necessary to start the new school year. Organizers say 875 brand-new backpacks will be filled and distributed to students at East Oakland Pride Elementary School during a drive-through event.

The event is part of Office Depot's annual Start Proud! back-to-school program.

Each backpack will be filled with notebooks, highlighters, pens and other supplies as well as a $20 Office Depot gift card where parents can purchase any additional supplies.

Joey Eyraud, Strategic Sales Director for Office Depot said it's great to give back to the community and hopefully these supplies give students a positive influence.

"I think this drive is more pertinent than any time before," Eyraud said.

He said the best part is seeing the kids.

"I think just seeing the expressions on the kid's face and getting a backpack and being all excited -- I think it really gives them a jump start for the new year," Eyraud said.

They're also doing a surprise "All-Star Teacher" award where Michelle Grant, the principal will recognize a teacher.

He or she will get new furniture, teaching supplies, technology and other school materials valued at $1,500.

If you would like to donate, you can visit a local Office Depot and round out your purchase where proceeds will go toward a local school.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationoaklandschoolsbackpackteachersonline learningdonationsstudents
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
He withdrew $200K - his life savings, and then he was attacked
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Map shows how risky it is to gather with friends in your county
CA bill would require employers to disclose COVID-19 exposure
1 killed after chase, officer-involved shooting in Oakland
Subject of 'Audrie & Daisy' documentary dies by suicide
New Alameda Co. plan will pay some COVID-19 positive residents to stay home
Show More
Stimulus bill talks: What you need to know
Building a Better Bay Area: Back to School
NY attorney general sues to dissolve NRA
Ohio governor tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Trump meeting
Are break rooms hot spot for COVID-19? UCSF doctor explains
More TOP STORIES News