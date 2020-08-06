Office Depot donates over 800 backpacks to Oakland students at drive-through event

The event is part of Office Depot's annual Start Proud! back-to-school program.
Each backpack will be filled with notebooks, highlighters, pens and other supplies as well as a $20 Office Depot gift card where parents can purchase any additional supplies.
Joey Eyraud, Strategic Sales Director for Office Depot said it's great to give back to the community and hopefully these supplies give students a positive influence.
"I think this drive is more pertinent than any time before," Eyraud said.
He said the best part is seeing the kids.
"I think just seeing the expressions on the kid's face and getting a backpack and being all excited -- I think it really gives them a jump start for the new year," Eyraud said.
They're also doing a surprise "All-Star Teacher" award where Michelle Grant, the principal will recognize a teacher.
He or she will get new furniture, teaching supplies, technology and other school materials valued at $1,500.
If you would like to donate, you can visit a local Office Depot and round out your purchase where proceeds will go toward a local school.
