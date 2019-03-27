Operation Varsity Blues

Operation Varsity Blues: Consultant turned down Rick Singer's 'side door' offer

EMBED <>More Videos

As suspects in the college admissions scheme head to court this week, we're hearing from an insider who saw lots of red flags.

By Melanie Woodrow
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As suspects in the college admissions scheme head to court this week, we're hearing from an insider who saw lots of red flags.

Allen Koh is CEO of Cardinal Education. He's been at it 15 years, beginning when he was still a student at Stanford.

He says there are only a couple dozen people around the world who work with the wealthiest families. He's one of them and so is Rick Singer.

LIST: These Bay Area residents have been charged in alleged college admissions scam

Koh is an elite college consultant catering to wealthy families.

He met Rick Singer six years ago when one of those families hired both men, a move he likens to someone having more than one doctor.

"He was confident about his ability to get kids in with certainty and, in my work, we don't deal in certainties. We deal in probabilities and we're excellent about increasing probabilities but we can never get it to 100 percent," said Koh.



When ABC7 News asked Koh if Singer was offering 100 percent, he responded, "He said it was a done deal and I didn't have to worry."

The shared client went on to USC. His parent is now charged criminally in connection with paying Singer as part of the alleged "Varsity Blues" college admissions scheme.

A couple of years after first meeting Singer, Koh reached out to him for advice with a difficult case.

RELATED: Palo Alto parents now facing money laundering charge in college admissions scandal

"Looking back, I think he was offering me the side door. I didn't understand his explanation of it. It just didn't make sense to me. He talked about donations to his nonprofit and that that nonprofit in turn would make some sort of donation. It seemed to me like a legitimate but misguided development play," said Koh.

Koh says a "development play" is when a family donates significant funds to a school, in the realm of millions often over the course of 10 or even 20 years.

In this case, Koh says Singer was only asking for a $500,000 donation to his foundation.



"He simply said by donating to his foundation, they have a relationship with the athletic department and they could donate it in a way that would make a meaningful difference," explained Koh.

"I couldn't understand and so I walked and I told my client this is not for you," he continued.

RELATED: College admissions scandal investigation began with tip from Los Angeles man: Report

It was the last interaction Koh said he had with Singer until Singer was charged criminally and became a cooperating witness.

Koh has since texted Singer asking if he wants to transfer his remaining students to him.

"His response was that, with enough time, this will blow over and things will be fine," said Koh.

Koh also learned at least one other family whose eldest child he had worked with had since hired Singer for subsequent children and is now also charged criminally.

RELATED: Ringleader in college admission scandal irritated others: 'He's shady'

When ABC7 News asked Koh if at any point he thought he should go to the authorities, Koh responded, "Well no, because I didn't think anything illegal was happening. It was simply explained to me as a donation to the university. It was never a payment would be made to an individual who would pocket the money."

Koh says most college consultants are mentors and educators and he hopes this scandal won't taint their good work.

Of those two shared clients, Koh says he has emailed one family telling them that he was sorry they were involved and that he was thinking of them. He says he received a response thanking him for being a friend.

Koh also says he thinks some parents knew, some parents didn't know and that he thinks some parents knew, but did not want to know. Koh also says he believes some of the kids absolutely knew, unless they weren't submitting their own college applications, which he says is one of the rules of applying to colleges.

See more stories and videos related to Operation Varsity Blues.

Report a Typo
Related topics:
educationburlingamecollege studentscheatingoperation varsity bluescollegebriberycollege student
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OPERATION VARSITY BLUES
Palo Alto parents now facing money laundering charge in college admissions scandal
Devos reportedly launches investigation into admissions scandal
Operation Varsity Blues: Yale rescinds student's admission
$6.5 million unanswered question in college admissions scandal
TOP STORIES
Officials: Santa Clara Co. tourist with measles may have been contagious
Trump heads to California next week for campaign fundraiser
Palo Alto parents now facing money laundering charge in college admissions scandal
California's commercial crab season ending early
Larkspur Shake Shack to open Wednesday
4-year-old Sunnyvale boy in critical condition after fall from 4th floor balcony
Mayor Emanuel on Jussie Smollett charges being dropped: 'This is a whitewash of justice'
Show More
Napa woman turns calla lilies into colorful masterpieces
Surprise! Broadway star sing his resume on the spot
Oakland Zoo's painting giraffe celebrates birthday
Best time to travel with another big snow storm heading toward the Sierra
Timeline of key moments after alleged attack on Jussie Smollett in Chicago
More TOP STORIES News