Education

Oprah Winfrey shocks fundraisers with $1 million donation toward United Negro College Fund

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Oprah Winfrey shocked attendees at a North Carolina fundraiser by announcing a donation of more than $1 million toward the United Negro College Fund.

The Charlotte Observer reports that former talk-show host and OWN television network chief made the surprise announcement Saturday while speaking at Charlotte's 17th annual Maya Angelou Women Who Lead Luncheon.

United Negro College Fund officials were hoping the luncheon would help raise $500,000 for deserving area students to attend historically black colleges.

At the time of Winfrey's address, a running tally at the event showed that about $1.15 million had been raised. That's when Winfrey said she was going to match the total, prompting a standing ovation from the stunned audience.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnorth carolinacelebrityoprah winfreymoneycollegedonationsstudentsfundraiser
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body found during search for Santa Cruz Co. kidnapping victim
California boat company suspends tours after fatal fire
Former Dallas officer guilty of murder for killing neighbor
Convicted child molester sought after skipping trial in Santa Clara County
Engineer admits to hacking Yahoo accounts searching for images
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Raccoons photobomb wedding photo shoot
Show More
Police investigating assault claims against Gilroy HS football players
WATCH IN 60: Juul ends Prop C support, SFO parking changes, Levi's smart jacket
Woman apparently climbs into lion's exhibit, dances at Bronx Zoo
JUUL pulls funding for effort to overturn SF's vaping ban
2nd anniversary of Las Vegas shooting renews gun control debate
More TOP STORIES News