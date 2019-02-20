EDUCATION

Parents worried about looming Oakland teacher strike, some saying they won't cross picket line

At a solidarity meeting for parents in Oakland, Thursday's looming teacher's strike was top of mind.

Lisa Amin
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
At a solidarity meeting for parents in Oakland, Thursday's looming teacher's strike was top of mind.

While children played, parents listened and worried. Because no one there wants to cross the picket line and so they're learning their options.

Parent Chris Vlasses said, "I have some time off work fortunately so Gray is gonna stay home with me and we'll be out on the picket line in the morning then go downtown for the actions."

Others brace themselves for possible fallout they could face by staying home with their children.

We asked Mona Lisa Trevino what missing work could mean for her job status-- she said, "Well it means that I will have to deal with the consequences."

Strikers wish there were no consequences for their supporters.

That's why the larger community is stepping up. They're offering solidarity schools if casework or childcare is an issue.

Carroll Fife's organization, Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment, or ACCE, can take 50 elementary aged students.

She said, "There will be childcare available, licensed teachers and staff support and city of Oakland has opened up their rec centers."

Teachers want higher salaries, smaller class sizes and more staff support.

Chris Jackson is a teacher for special ed students and said, "This is a fight for the future of our kids here in Oakland."
