Taking risks and being brave in our decision is how Reshma Saujani would like you to raise your girls

"Brave, Not Perfect" is a new book by Reshma Saujani where she encourages girls to take risks, make mistakes and ditch perfection in order to live a happy life.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Ending the desire for perfection and embracing bravery is what Reshma Saujani would like girls and parents to learn from her new book, "Brave, Not Perfect". Finding and using your voice and practicing bravery are a couple of suggestions she discusses with ABC7's Kristen Sze .Saujani shares an array of powerful insights and practices to make bravery a lifelong habit and enable us to live a joyful life.

