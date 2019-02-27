SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Ending the desire for perfection and embracing bravery is what Reshma Saujani would like girls and parents to learn from her new book, "Brave, Not Perfect". Finding and using your voice and practicing bravery are a couple of suggestions she discusses with ABC7's Kristen Sze .Saujani shares an array of powerful insights and practices to make bravery a lifelong habit and enable us to live a joyful life.
Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View."
You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Taking risks and being brave in our decision is how Reshma Saujani would like you to raise your girls
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News