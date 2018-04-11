HOMELESS

Public school in San Francisco wants to provide shelter for some of its families

EMBED </>More Videos

A neighborhood once affordable to families, is now the district with the highest number of evictions in San Francisco. Not being able to afford rent in the Mission, many times leads to families being left out on the streets.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A neighborhood once affordable to families, is now the district with the highest number of evictions in San Francisco. Not being able to afford rent in the Mission, many times, leads to families being left out on the streets.

"It is very hard for the moms and the fathers to think everyday about where they can be at overnight, where they can take a meal," a parent Irma Nunez said.

Both the principal and vice principal at Buena Vista Horace Mann School came up with a plan to house some of their families at school. "They would be greeted with a warm meal, they would have a place to do their homework. They would be able to relax, not have to think about where they are going to spend the night, expressed Claudia DeLarios Moran, the vice principal.

The San Francisco Unified School District estimates there are more than 2,000 students considered homeless.

RELATED: Single stop helps hundreds of San Francisco's homeless

They are often referred to a "housing insecure" students, meaning they don't have a secure and safe place to sleep at night. The ideas is to house about 20 family inside one of the gyms.

San Francisco Supervisor Hillary Ronen is now spearheading the proposal. The money to fund the temporary shelter would likely come from city hall and possible private donations. The cost to run the shelter would be between $700,000 and $900,000 a year.

"It would cover sufficient staffing to have a high level of security from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., explained Ronen.

For now the city and the school district are working out the details before it's considered by the school board.

Click here for more stories on homelessness.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationhousingpublic schoolhomelesshousing marketaffordable housingstudentsfamilySan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOMELESS
Safe injection sites remain hot debate in SF
San Francisco's new 'poop patrol' will try to find waste before you do
What Really Matters: Take Back the Streets
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf files for re-election
Homeless man gets job after officer helps him shave beard
More homeless
EDUCATION
San Jose middle school students welcomed back with standing ovation
Thousands of new beds slated for UC Berkeley students
Student refused lunch after being short 15 cents
San Francisco schools welcome back more than 50,000 students
Muni officials say service is normal on first day of SF Unified year
More Education
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News