QUICK TIP: Free college for San Francisco residents

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- What is the best freebie in the entire Bay Area? Michael Finney has a 7 on Your Side Quick Tip for you!
The best freebie by far is a free education -- and you can get it at the City College of San Francisco. As long as you live in the city of San Francisco, and have been a resident for at least a year, there is no tuition.
It's free school! A free college education! Two years of learning without spending a dime; other than books and classroom fees. Hard to get a better Finney's Friday Free Stuff than that.
