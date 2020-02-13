michelle obama

Michelle Obama Elementary to be new name of school in Richmond

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- A Richmond school will now be called Michelle Obama Elementary. The school board unanimously approved the change last night to rename Wilson Elementary School after the former first lady.

The school is under construction. The West Contra Costa County School District tells ABC7 News this new school will not be traditional. There will be no hallways, classrooms will have large windows and doors will connect rooms together.

With this new design, parents and staff thought now would be the time to change the name.

"The school is going through a transformation and the members of the community have asked that we consider a name change to the school to signify a rebirth," West Contra Costa Unified School District Communications Director Marcus Walton said.

The PTA started advocating to name it after the first lady, calling her a role model for children.

"She advocates for education she advocates for poverty, for nutrition and healthy living," said PTA President Maisha Cole.

The school had previously been named after the country's 28th president Woodrow Wilson.

They believe it is the first school in Northern California named after Michelle Obama and the second in the state.

The new school is set to open in August 2020.

