Role models changing lives

The College of Adaptive Arts (CAA) in San Jose, California delivers lifelong learning and an equitable collegiate experience to adults with special needs.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The College of Adaptive Arts (CAA) in San Jose, California delivers lifelong learning and an equitable collegiate experience to adults with special needs.

CAA founders, DeAnna Pursai and Pamela Lindsay strive to illuminate the interests and talents of students with special abilities through diverse learning opportunities.

Offering a variety of arts and academic disciplines, this inspiring institution makes obtaining a college education and degree available to everyone. Watch to learn more about this empowering college experience from the CAA professors.

Address:
1401 Parkmoor Ave., #260

San Jose, CA 95126
Phone: (408)-538-3809

Go here for more information.
