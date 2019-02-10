San Jose's College of Adaptive Arts offers one-of-a-kind experience for adults with special needs

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5131763" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The College of Adaptive Arts (CAA) offers a one-of-a-kind collegiate experience to adults with special needs. CAA provides an enriching environment where students can access diverse learning opportunities that push the boundaries of their potential, develop their interests, and illuminate their talents. Watch to learn more about this extraordinary college experience from CAA students and parents.