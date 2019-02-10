BAY AREA LIFE

San Jose's College of Adaptive Arts offers one-of-a-kind experience for adults with special needs

The College of Adaptive Arts (CAA) offers a one-of-a-kind collegiate experience to adults with special needs. CAA provides an enriching environment where students can access diverse learning opportunities that push the boundaries of their potential, develop their interests, and illuminate their talents. Watch to learn more about this extraordinary college experience from CAA students and parents.

Address:

1401 Parkmoor Ave., #260
San Jose, CA 95126

Phone: (408)-538-3809

Go to the College of Adaptive Arts for more information.
