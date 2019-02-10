San Jose's College of Adaptive Arts offers one-of-a-kind experience for adults with special needs

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --The College of Adaptive Arts (CAA) offers a one-of-a-kind collegiate experience to adults with special needs. CAA provides an enriching environment where students can access diverse learning opportunities that push the boundaries of their potential, develop their interests, and illuminate their talents. Watch to learn more about this extraordinary college experience from CAA students and parents.
Address:
1401 Parkmoor Ave., #260
San Jose, CA 95126
Phone: (408)-538-3809
Go to the College of Adaptive Arts for more information.