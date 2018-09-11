EDUCATION

Georgia school reinstates paddling as form of student discipline

EMBED </>More Videos

The school even sent parents a consent to paddle form, asking if they're ok with administrators hitting their child with a wooden paddle.

AUGUSTA, Georgia --
Students at the Georgia School for Innovation and the Classics are returning to their classrooms with a new policy that is reinstating an old-fashioned form of discipline -- paddling.

"In this school, we take discipline very seriously," said GSCI Superintendent Jody Boulineau.

The K through 9 charter school sent parents a "consent to paddle" form, asking them if they're OK with administrators hitting their child with a wooden paddle, WRDW reported.

"It's just one more tool that we have in our disciplinary toolbox," said Boulineau. "There's no obligation. It's not required, so a parent can either give consent for us to use that as a disciplinary measure, or they can deny consent."

The consent form states:

"The student will be taken to an office behind closed doors. The student will place their hands on their knees or piece of furniture and will be struck on the buttocks with a paddle."

According to the form, the student will receive no more than three licks.

The parents' responses are something Boulineau says have been across the board.

"'Great! It's about time. We're so glad that this is happening again. They should never have taken it out of school.' All the way to, 'Oh my goodness, I can't believe you're doing that,'" said Boulineau.

Boulineau says that they will have a "three strike" policy, which means the paddling will not happen until the third offense.

If parents choose to opt out of paddling, they have to agree to up to five days of suspension
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationstudentseducationu.s. & worldGeorgia
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
ACLU involved in dispute over yoga pants ban at high schools
Teacher suspended over 'moral foundations' test referencing incest
Alabama deems 8 gym class games 'inappropriate'
5 tips for stress-free school lunches
More Education
Top Stories
Crews battle large brush fire near Suisun City
Suspect in custody after reports of shots fired at Downey Kaiser
School closed, evacuations called for Marin County wildfire
Florence could hit with punch not seen in more than 60 years
Calling all actors! How to audition for an ABC talent deal
VIDEO: Bear charges hikers on Monrovia trail
How much is your cheeseburger really costing the environment?
Teens rob store after clerk collapses from heart attack, police say
Show More
US marks 9/11 with somber tributes, new monument to victims
Olivia Newton-John diagnosed with cancer for third time
Oakland police say missing 1-year-old found safe
'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek debuts beard
Trump says Puerto Rico response was 'an incredible unsung success' ahead of Florence
More News