School kids show off homegrown video games in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- For the fifth straight year, Oakland school kids who love video games are learning how to design their own.It's the annual Gameheads training program that teaches the teens video game design and development.This year's Gameheads participants are especially excited about that "born in Oakland" part.About 60 kids train in the fundamentals from January to June.This summer, participants designed and created 11 games with their own graphics, animation and sound.A few young men also designed a drifting game based on real-life automobile sideshows with that special Oakland flavor.