Several colleges close campuses due to poor air quality

UPDATE: #SJSU campus will be closed Thursday, Nov. 15 and Friday, Nov. 16 due to unhealthy air quality levels in the Bay Area caused by wildfires throughout the state.



Information and updates at https://t.co/y0q2aLDqRb pic.twitter.com/9dXATqSavS — San Jose State University (@SJSU) November 15, 2018

School officials at San Francisco State have announced classes are canceling through Saturday, Nov. 17, because of the bad air quality.The library will also be closed through next Monday morning.Some students on campus said they're happy to get an "early" start to the holiday break, but others were concerned for those who rely on-campus resources to work on assignments."I do wish there was at least one place where all the windows are shut, all the doors are shut, you can have good air conditioning, and students can study," said David Horowitz.Classes will resume on Monday, November 26th after the Thanksgiving break.Cal State East Bay officials said in a tweet that campuses will be closed Thursday, Nov. 15 because of air quality.Residence halls, the Dining Commons and Student Health Services will remain open officials say.San Jose University has also decided to close their campus Nov. 15 and 16 due to the air quality.