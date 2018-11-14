EDUCATION

Several colleges close campuses due to poor air quality

School officials at San Francisco State have announced classes are canceling through Saturday, Nov. 17, because of the bad air quality. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
School officials at San Francisco State have announced classes are canceling through Saturday, Nov. 17, because of the bad air quality.

The library will also be closed through next Monday morning.

RELATED: California Wildfires: Check current Bay Area air quality levels

Some students on campus said they're happy to get an "early" start to the holiday break, but others were concerned for those who rely on-campus resources to work on assignments.

"I do wish there was at least one place where all the windows are shut, all the doors are shut, you can have good air conditioning, and students can study," said David Horowitz.

LIST: Schools closed, reopened in Sonoma County due to Camp Fire smoke


Classes will resume on Monday, November 26th after the Thanksgiving break.

Cal State East Bay officials said in a tweet that campuses will be closed Thursday, Nov. 15 because of air quality.

Residence halls, the Dining Commons and Student Health Services will remain open officials say.

San Jose University has also decided to close their campus Nov. 15 and 16 due to the air quality.

See more stories, photos and videos on the Camp Fire in Butte County.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationschool closurescollegeair qualityCamp FireSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Kindergartners' greeting routine will warm your heart
High school boys give Nazi salute in Prom photo
Marching band spells out racial slur during halftime show
How to apply for FAFSA using your smartphone
More Education
Top Stories
A creative lie lands thieves thousands of dollars in Louis Vuitton merchandise
Camp Fire death toll climbs to 56 in Butte County
One of last residents to evacuate Paradise films as Camp Fire burns town
Expert says only some masks protect user from bad air
Bay Area doctor's tweet spurs gun debate
Bay Area transportation experts say apps may make traffic worse
Cat rescued by firefighters in Paradise after Camp Fire reunited with family
LIST: Schools closed, reopened due to Camp Fire smoke
Show More
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires
Camp Fire: Bay Area lawyers to sue PG&E for alleged negligence
Quick-thinking OPD officer resuscitates homeless newborn
ABC7 teams up with Vitalant for blood drive in SF
Gov. Jerry Brown, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke tour Camp Fire zone
More News