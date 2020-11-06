Should your child repeat a grade amid COVID-19 learning challenges?

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6837777" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Technology issues and distractions are just two reasons why a father of eight is asking the district to consider adjusting the grading scale during at-home learning.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6375278" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> School districts in Texas lost contact with tens of thousands of students during the pandemic.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6697370" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Check this out! 91-year-old professor goes viral for a moment that so many people can relate to, now that so many of us are working from home.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Students have endured countless changes and adjustments over the last several months, and there may be some warning signs that it's all starting to have a negative impact on grades and learning."Now is a time to do a heat check on everything," said Ibrahim Firat, Chief Educational Consultant at Firat Education. "Because most schools have either released or have already released the first grading period performance reports."It's important to understand whether or not your child is actually struggling, and Firat has a tip."If your child is normally an 'A' or 'B' student, but you're seeing a letter grade or lower like a 'B' or 'C', that means there is some sort of misalignment," Firat said.He explains that there is a difference between struggling to get work done on time and struggling to learn the concepts."If the parent is worried about the student getting a grade, I would talk to a teacher or the counseling office," Firat advised. "But if the question is more on the learning side, I would go to the counseling office, the pediatrician and the psychologist, who can actually counsel you before making the decision."A student will have to repeat a grade if they fail a class or if a parent chooses to have them repeat the grade.