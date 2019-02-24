OSCARS

Oscars 2019: 'Period. End Of Sentence.', created in part by SoCal students, teacher, wins best short documentary

A Southern California teacher won an Oscar for best documentary short for "Period. End Of Sentence.," a film she helped create with some of her high school students.

A Southern California teacher won an Oscar for best documentary short subject for "Period. End Of Sentence.," a film she helped create with some of her high school students.

Melissa Berton, a producer of the film and an English teacher at North Hollywood's Oakwood High School, was all smiles as she accepted her Oscar on the Academy Awards stage.

She automatically gave a shout-out to her students and then shared her award with all of those who can relate with the coming-of-age documentary.

"I share this with teachers and with students around the world. A period should end a sentence, not a girl's education," Berton said as she and her colleagues waved their Oscar statuettes.

Claire Sliney and co-director Rayka Zehtabchi speak about winning best documentary short subject "Period. End Of Sentence."



The film is about a taboo subject - menstruation. There's no easy way to talk about it, but a group of high school students helped change the conversation. In 2013, Berton advised a group of Oakwood students, who were selected as United Nations delegates, to advocate for women and girls. That's when their journey to normalize menstruation began.

Originally, the short documentary was a marketing tool for their bigger vision -- a nonprofit they created called the Pad Project. Their mission was to get a machine that creates biodegradable pads to a rural village in India.

The students were in charge of fundraising, creating the nonprofit and bringing the documentary to life. Seven executive producers on the project are either in college or in grad school and several associate producers are still in high school.

They put the documentary through the film festival circuit and received award after award. Now, they've added an Academy Award to their list!
