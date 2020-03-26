Coronavirus

Coronavirus kindness: South Bay teens create tutor network for hundreds of students

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- While some students may have seen the school shutdowns as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic as a break, Leland High School students Sarika Sriram and Uditha Velidandla saw it as an opportunity.

So they decided to put their resources together to help hundreds of kids all without leaving their desk chairs.

RELATED: Coronavirus Impact: 6 Bay Area school districts extend temporary closures into May

"My mom was scrambling to find some resources for my brother so he wouldn't lose the momentum that he had during the school year," Velidandla said. "So I figured if my mom was doing this, probably a bunch of parents in the area are trying to find resources for their children."

What started with just the two 17-year-olds grew to a team of 90 plus volunteers offering free tutoring to more than 350 students.

"We just posted an i-volunteer page with all the slots and we used Almaden South Asian Womens' Association (ASAWA), our volunteer base that this is all based off of," Sriram said. "We spread the word to those people and by word of mouth, people heard about it, found the link and signed-up."

From there, the girls developed a learning curriculum that follows state and district standards and adjusts to the needs of students from first grade to middle school.

RELATED: Coronavirus Impact: YMCA launches pilot program to provide childcare for frontline workers

They offer hour long math, reading comprehension, writing, science and an optional music and art class five days a week on top of their own school work.

All for a reward they never knew they needed.

"What it took on our part was just 48 hours of dedicated work to put it together," Velidandla said. "The fact that it grew and we were able to support a major part of our community is rewarding."

"It's not like we're doing something that only certain kinds of people can do," Sriram said. "Everyone can do it. We're just regular seniors in high school. I think our biggest message is that it doesn't take a lot to do something that's going to be helpful to the community and giving back."

For more information, visit the Almaden South Asian Womens' Association (ASAWA) here.



Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationsan josesocial distancingcommunity journalistcdcillnesscoronavirus californiacoronavirus helpcoronavirusschoolcommunityabc7 originalsschool closures
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
YMCA launches pilot program to provide childcare for COVID-19 frontline workers
6 Bay Area school districts extend closures into May
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
NYC nurse dies from coronavirus, family and co-workers say
Canada urges US not to put troops at border during pandemic
Peeps halts production of iconic easter marshmallows amid COVID-19 crisis
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Santa Rita Jail nurse tests presumptive positive for virus
Trump says feds developing new guidelines for coronavirus risk
Bay Area air pollution sees dramatic 24-hour drop
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Cautionary tale: Second wave of coronavirus cases hits Hong Kong
AccuWeather forecast: Clear skies, chilly temperatures
Navy hospital ships set to arrive in LA on Friday, NYC on Monday
Show More
Peeps halts production of iconic easter marshmallows amid COVID-19 crisis
Coronavirus News at 3 p.m.: ABC7 coverage of COVID-19 in Bay Area
US unemployment claims reach record 3.28M this week
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Coronavirus: Stephen Curry hosts COVID-19 Q&A with Dr. Fauci
More TOP STORIES News