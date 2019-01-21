PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) --The fraternity brothers at Theta Delta Chi may have to look for a new place to live. Stanford University has ordered them to leave their house by the start of the next school year.
"We are the first Greek community subject to this bureaucratic take down," says Nicolai Garcia, the chapter president.
Garcia admits they've had problems. They've been on probation for the past four years for issues related alcohol consumption and storage, and financial mismanagement. However, he says they've clean up their act. He thinks they are being pushed out.
"Here are action items to complete, the financial management, certain things with the house, and then the next year, we get an entirely new subset of things that we didn't know about before," says Garcia.
The university didn't answer requests for comment, but they did issue a letter to the fraternity last week, in which they state that they warned the fraternity of losing their house back in March. They also point out that the fraternity got low scores in the university's eight-point "Standard of Excellence" program.
Erik Ubel, the past fraternity president, insists that the penalties for the "Standard of Excellence" program are more harsh than the ones they received with their initial problems with alcohol and their finances. He says that shouldn't be the reason to kick them out.
"I think we are first organization that's really being penalized primarily for the performance in the 'Standard of Excellence' program," says Ubel.
Some Stanford alumni, like Bob Burlinson, who lives in Menlo Park, is siding with his frat brothers.
"Fraternities have demonstrated some poor choices particularly in terms of alcohol," says Burlinson. "But at the same time, I think Stanford takes those opportunities to effectively reclaim parts of its campus for general housing."
TDX house, which has been on the Stanford campus for decades, launched a petition on Sunday to try to save their place. They say the national chapter is also working to help them.
They have until January 28 to appeal. If they lose, they lose the house, but can the fraternity can still operate on campus. A final decision will be issued February 1.