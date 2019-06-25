Stanford offers to invest billions in housing, transportation

STANFORD, Calif. (KGO) -- Stanford University is offering to spend $4.7 billion dollars for new housing and transit as part of a proposed expansion of its campus.The university said $3.4 billion would go toward building 2,172 housing units, including 575 below market rate housing units.Everything would be built on Stanford property.Another $1.1 billion would go toward a transit program.Stanford has been in talks with Santa Clara County over the expansion after negotiations were halted in April.