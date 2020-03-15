Coronavirus

Stanford University students forced to move off campus after first confirmed COVID-19 case

STANFORD, Calif. (KGO) -- There is one confirmed case of the novel coronavirus on Stanford campus.

The spread of COVID-19 prompted university officials to send an email to all undergraduate students letting them know that they would have to move out by Wednesday.

Highly trafficked areas empty including dining halls empty are empty.

"The student body right now is a sense of uncertainty," said Stanford student, David Cross.

Cross is an international student from Canada and is exempt from having to leave campus on such short notice.

In a letter to students, Stanford University's president, Marc Tessier-Lavigne said: "We will be prioritizing international students who cannot go home; students who have known severe health or safety risks; and students who are homeless."

Stanford's decision was made after Santa Clara County restricted gatherings of 35 people or more.

"It's a lot harder for me to be able to do the classes from home. We don't have internet. So thankful Stanford is letting me stay here," said Stanford student Jack Ryan.

Stanford Senior Hanna Chua - Reyes was says her bags are packed. Stanford paid for her ticket home.

"Last night, we received an email saying we had to leave by Wednesday. We're going to fly to my home in Connecticut," said Chua-Reyes.

At home many will be able to continue their classes online as they wait for whatever happens next.

"It's a lot of people talking about the coronavirus, a lot people saying goodbye to their friends and are really disappointed, sad and worried," said Ryan.

Stanford's provost is asking professors to make winter quarter final exams optional for undergraduate students.

