OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Join Oakland-based author, Mac Barnett and his trusty steed, Henry, for virtual storytime. Due to shelter-in-place orders, the New York Times-bestselling author is conducting live storytelling sessions through his Instagram account.
MAINTAINING LEARNING: Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Since school is canceled for kids across the nation, Mac made it his mission to find a way for kids to stay reading, learning, and connected during self-isolation. His solution? A book club show!
Kids and parents can tune in to Instagram Live every day at noon and 5 pm to watch Mac's Book Club Show. You and your child can join families from all over the world to watch, read along, and interact with Mac via live video.
At 12 pm, Mac reads one of his picture books with his furry friend, Henry. Families can later return to his account for a story at 5 pm, where Mac dresses up in a suit and bow tie for a chapter book reading.
Watch the video to hear Mac read his picture book called, "Hi, Jack!"
Listen and learn during storytime with Oakland-based author Mac Barnett
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News