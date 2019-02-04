EDUCATION

Superintendent quits after lying about health insurance to help sick student

EMBED </>More Videos

An Indiana school superintendent under fire for using her insurance to get medical treatment for a student has resigned from her job.

ELWOOD, Indiana (KGO) --
An Indiana school superintendent under fire for using her insurance to get medical treatment for a student has resigned from her job.

RELATED: Superintendent accused of lying about insurance to get care for sick student

Casey Smitherman, superintendent of Elwood Community Schools in Elwood, Indiana, said she checked on a student at home after the child missed school last month. He showed signs of strep throat, so she took him to a clinic where he was refused treatment.

Smitherman took the student to another clinic, where she admits she lied and said he was her son so he could be treated.

Smitherman is charged with insurance fraud, identify deception and misconduct.

The school board accepted Smitherman's resignation at a meeting Friday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationchildren's healthinsuranceinsurance fraudu.s. & worldIndiana
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
95 percent of Oakland teachers vote to strike
Pregnant teacher files suit over Catholic school termination
Oakland Tech High School students hold walkout
School district votes to close Roots Int'l Academy in Oakland
More Education
Top Stories
95 percent of Oakland teachers vote to strike
Bay Area couple reported missing after not returning from camping trip
Snow falls on Mt. Hamilton with dusting possible on other Bay Area peaks
Expectation of snow forces closure of road to Mount Diablo
WATCH LIVE TOMORROW: President Trump to deliver State of the Union
Accuweather Forecast: Chance of scattered evening showers
3 people, including toddler, in critical condition after car crash in Pittsburg
VIDEO: February storm dumps snow on Sierra-at-Tahoe
Show More
Report: Bay Area childcare costs skyrocketing
Whiteout conditions force closure of I-80 in Sierra
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Raiders in talks to play home games at Giants' Oracle Park in 2019
Pregnant teacher files suit over Catholic school termination
More News