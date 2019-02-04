An Indiana school superintendent under fire for using her insurance to get medical treatment for a student has resigned from her job.Casey Smitherman, superintendent of Elwood Community Schools in Elwood, Indiana, said she checked on a student at home after the child missed school last month. He showed signs of strep throat, so she took him to a clinic where he was refused treatment.Smitherman took the student to another clinic, where she admits she lied and said he was her son so he could be treated.Smitherman is charged with insurance fraud, identify deception and misconduct.The school board accepted Smitherman's resignation at a meeting Friday.