Teacher suspended over 'moral foundations' test referencing incest

HILLIARD, Ohio --A teacher in Ohio has been suspended over a school test that some parents call "sick."
The students at Hilliard Bradley High School were given what's called a "moral foundations test" that made reference to incest, WSYX reports. It's a free online quiz to rank your moral or political leaning with 36 questions in all.
The majority of questions aren't very controversial, like this one: "A man sets up an unlicensed medical practice, but makes all of his customers sign a contract acknowledging that he is not a licensed physician."
But other questions were disturbing to some parents, such as this one: "Using both a condom and a pill, a brother and sister decided that they want to sleep with each other - just once, to see what it would be like."
"Oh, my gosh! OK! No! I would absolutely not let my college son... that's, no!" parent Ellen Mrocheck said when a reporter read the question out loud to her.
Other parents were also disgusted by the moral test.
"A man orders a custom-built sex doll designed to look just like his niece," one question reads.
"That's just sick! Sick!" parent Chris Chaffin said.
The parents' outrage went straight to district leaders.
"I would be concerned about that. Why? What was the motivation behind that, I would like to understand that?" one parent demanded.
The district issued a statement, saying in part, "Last night we were made aware of classroom activity that should never have taken place. We absolutely share the outrage of our parents and community."
The district said this was an isolated incident and this activity would never be considered acceptable. Parents just hope that the district gets to the bottom of this.
The school district said it is conducting an internal investigation into the incident.