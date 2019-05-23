Education

Teachers called culturally insensitive for wearing sombreros, mustaches in yearbook photos

ESCONDIDO, California -- The yearbook photos of some teachers at a California high school are being called "culturally insensitive and in poor judgment" after they dressed in costume according to the language they taught.

Students at San Pasqual High identified one wearing a beret as a French teacher. The ones wearing sombreros and mustaches all taught Spanish.

A student who thought the photos were offensive shared the photos with KGTV.

The district agreed with the student, saying in the statement the pictures were "culturally insensitive and in poor judgment." It explained the "photos are a collection of pictures taken at the beginning of the year for use as teacher ID photos."

RELATED: District responds after viral video shows teacher leaping on top of woman's vehicle in carpool line

But several parents say they are withholding judgment until they know the intention of the teachers.

Merced Juarez says her son had teacher Olivia Olalde as a Spanish teacher and that Olalde cared a lot for the language and the culture.

"She's very strict, you know? But she wants them to learn Spanish, to learn their language," said Juarez, who adds she believes the pictures are taken out of context.

"They could be offensive if they're making fun of us. It could be something honorable if they're trying to honor the Mexican culture. It would be better without the big mustache and hats," said Martin Reyes, the father of a student at the school.

SEE ALSO: Photo shows elementary teachers smiling while holding noose

San Pasqual High's principal responded to the photos in a tweet, saying, "Cultural appropriation is offensive, even if the intent is not to offend, and has no place in our school. We have a lot of work to do."

School officials say they've taken appropriate steps to ensure this doesn't happen again.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcaliforniayearbookcontroversial videou.s. & worldphototeachers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News