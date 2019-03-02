Oakland Teacher Strike

Teacher's union reach tentative agreement made with Oakland Unified

EMBED <>More Videos

The seven-day strike by Oakland public school teachers appears to be over. The Oakland Education Association and Oakland Unified School District have just announced a tentative agreement.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The 7-day strike by Oakland public school teachers appears to be over. The Oakland Education Association and Oakland Unified School District have just announced a tentative agreement.

The union says: "This is a historic contract, with a win in every major proposal we made, that moves us toward a win for the schools Oakland students deserve!" A press conference is scheduled for 4 p.m. The teachers went on strike Thursday, February 21.

EMBED More News Videos

The seven-day strike by Oakland public school teachers appears to be over. The Oakland Education Association and Oakland Unified School District have just announced a tentative agreement.



OAKLAND TEACHER STRIKE: Here's what you need to know

OUSD says the agreement includes a total compensation increase of 14 percent. This is a combination of an 11 percent ongoing salary increase and a one-time 3 percent bonus for educators.

A class reduction by 1 next year in the highest-needs schools and a reduction by 1 at all schools by 2021.

Counselors, resource specialists and school psychologists will receive phased-in reductions in caseloads. Nurses' salaries will also be increased to support recruitment and retention by 2021.

A resolution will also be introduced by the Board of Education President to put a five month pause on school closures and consolidations.

The Oakland Education Association says the deal also includes more student support staff and reduced class sizes, among other things.



Oakland Unified Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell says: "Today marks a sea change for OUSD as we take a major step in support of our teachers and students. Our teachers are the core of everything we do as a school district, and we are pleased to have reached a tentative agreement that shows them how valuable they are. The contract will help ensure more teachers stay in Oakland and that more come to teach in our classrooms and support our students."

OUSD says the agreement also "maintains the fiscal solvency of the school district."



The OEA says the next steps for the agreement are member discussion and a ratification vote, after a 24-hour period for full review. OUSD says they expect for teachers and students to be back in classrooms on Monday, March 4.

See more stories and videos related to the Oakland teacher strike.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
educationoaklandteacherstrikeunionsoakland teacher striketeachers
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OAKLAND TEACHER STRIKE
Oakland Teacher Strike: Here's what you need to know
'I'm in it, until the end' Oakland teacher strike moves into sixth day
Bay Area teachers hold sickout to support striking Oakland teachers
Oakland teacher strike moves into fifth day
TOP STORIES
Video shows SF Giants CEO Larry Baer in altercation with wife
Suspect in assault caught on video on UC Berkeley campus arrested
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Cobb's Comedy Club and Silicon Valley Auto Show
Meteorological spring ushers chances of rain for next 2 weeks
Deputies who tasered man to death will not face criminal charges
Evacuation orders lifted for flood areas along Russian River
EXCLUSIVE: Defense to ask for separate trials in Hillsborough murder case
Show More
More than $38K raised for family of 3 siblings killed in Emeryville crash
Lyft reveals financial details ahead of its IPO
Accuweather Forecast: Moderate to heavy downpours overnight
Southwest to the rescue with bridesmaid's dress delivery!
'Who's the Boss' star Katherine Helmond dead at 89
More TOP STORIES News