East Bay teen's acceptance letter to De La Salle High School comes with special meaning

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KGO) -- 13-year-old Terrance "Josh" Carr just got the news he's been anxiously waiting for.The East Bay teen is getting ready to attend his dream school after being accepted to De La Salle High School in Concord.Felicia Carr shared video of her stepson receiving his acceptance letter to the prominent private school.In the video, the teen appears to be in disbelief before smiling big, jumping for joy, and then the tears.Carr, who goes by the nickname of Josh, has long dreamed of attending the same high school as his namesake and role model.His cousin Terrance Kelly was a De La Salle football star before he was shot and killed in 2004.Carr's stepmother says the teen has always wanted to follow in his big cousin's footsteps. She read the following letter to inform him of the good news.