feel good

East Bay teen's acceptance letter to De La Salle High School comes with special meaning

EMBED <>More Videos

An East Bay teen just got the news he's been anxiously waiting for. Terrance "Josh" Carr is getting ready to attend his dream high school after being accepted to De La Salle.

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KGO) -- 13-year-old Terrance "Josh" Carr just got the news he's been anxiously waiting for.

RELATED: Movie depicts tragic loss amid De La Salle football success

The East Bay teen is getting ready to attend his dream school after being accepted to De La Salle High School in Concord.

Felicia Carr shared video of her stepson receiving his acceptance letter to the prominent private school.

In the video, the teen appears to be in disbelief before smiling big, jumping for joy, and then the tears.

RELATED: East Bay father who saved at-risk youth killed, suspect appears in court

Carr, who goes by the nickname of Josh, has long dreamed of attending the same high school as his namesake and role model.

His cousin Terrance Kelly was a De La Salle football star before he was shot and killed in 2004.

Carr's stepmother says the teen has always wanted to follow in his big cousin's footsteps. She read the following letter to inform him of the good news.

"Congratulations on behalf of De La Salle High School admissions committee. We are pleased to inform you that you have been conditionally accepted as a 9th grade student for the 2019/2020 academic year in our Spartan Success Program."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationconcordoaklandrichmondpittsburghigh schoolviral videobuzzworthycontra costa countyhigh school sportsu.s. & worldfeel goodstudents
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
NC couple celebrates 82 years of marriage
Boy says he traded Xbox and offered yard work to get mom car
Firefighters rescue puppy that fell down well
Romantic seals snuggle underwater
TOP STORIES
Bay Area parent in college admission scandal to enter guilty plea
Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman appear in court
House panel approves subpoenas for Mueller's full report
ABC7 Morning Digest: Wednesday
ONLY ON ABC7NEWS.COM: Viewer offers new smile to Fremont beating victim
Accuweather Forecast: Not as wet today, driest this week
Police arrest suspect in Nipsey Hussle shooting
Show More
Building A Better Bay Area: Rideshare realities
Indiana school district making sure students don't go hungry
Officials: Chinese woman carrying malware arrested at Mar-a-Lago
Hit-and-run driver surrenders after slamming into 9-year-old
Berkeley police investigating after pedestrian struck by vehicle
More TOP STORIES News