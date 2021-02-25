scholarship

West Philly teen receives over $1 million in scholarships after applying to 20 schools

By Christie Ileto
PHILADELPHIA -- A 17-year-old from West Philadelphia has racked up over $1 million in scholarships after applying to more than a dozen schools.

Shanya Robinson-Owens applied to 20 colleges and universities. She's gotten into 18, and almost all of them have awarded her a scholarship. In fact, she's been awarded over $1 million of scholarship money.

"It was kind of a surprise. I was really shocked," said Shanya Robinson-Owens. "I didn't know what to do, if I would cry, laugh, I didn't know what to do."

The teen is a senior at George Washington Carver High School in North Philadelphia. Her family says she's always been a star student, but admits even they were taken back.



"We're not surprised she did get into all of the schools, we're just surprised by the amount of financial award letters she's been receiving," said her aunt, Christine Owens. "I've just been keeping track of all of the acceptances and prizes she's been giving and it's just adding up day by day."

Robinson-Owens has spent the last two years learning virtually because of the pandemic, something that's been a challenge for many students, particularly those of color.

While she's overcome that hurdle, her next one involves making the biggest decision of her young adult life: picking a school from a stack of acceptance letters, which isn't necessarily the worst problem to have.

Shanya has to make her choice by May 1. She plans to major in psychology.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationphiladelphiascholarshiphigh schoolschoolcollegefeel good
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SCHOLARSHIP
UC Santa Cruz grad awarded Rhodes Scholarship
Dr. Fauci receives journalism award from SJSU
Why college students should fill out the FAFSA immediately
Cal student receives $2,000 Pete Wilson Scholarship award
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Where the stimulus package stands in Congress, what's next
California halts system of shared vaccine codes after misuse
Parents sound off during Mt. Diablo Unified meeting
Lady Gaga's dogs stolen in Hollywood; man walking pets shot
East Bay firefighter delivers his baby on side of road
SF cuts off COVID-19 vaccine doses to One Medical
Britney Spears' father's attorney speaks exclusively to 'GMA'
Show More
Researchers find worrying new coronavirus variant in NYC
Popular LQBTQ nightclub Oasis in danger of closing
FEMA hiring workers to staff Oakland mass vaccination site
This CA company wants to make tech jobs accessible to everyone
EDD fails to withhold taxes on benefits, leaving jobless with bill
More TOP STORIES News