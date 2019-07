EMBED >More News Videos As the cursive debate continues around the country, Texas schools will introduce the penmanship instruction in the second grade.

LEE COUNTY, Texas -- A small school district in Central Texas is moving to a four-day school week, beginning next school year.Students in Dime Box ISD will have class Tuesday through Friday.Campus will remain open on Mondays as an optional day.To make up for the lost time, the district is extending the school day by 35 minutes.The state allowed for flexibility once it changed the requirements for attending school from a set number of days to a set number of hours.