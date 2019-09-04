Education

Thieves steal 60 computers during Oakland school break-in

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- It was a sad return to school Tuesday for kids at one Oakland school, where thieves stole dozens of computers over the holiday weekend.

ABC7 News was at Markham Elementary as workers replaced glass that thieves broke to get into three classrooms.

Once inside, they pried open storage lockers and yanked Chromebooks from their security locks.

"The computers were individually attached inside the carts. They had to break through that security as well. They made off with 60 of them and also broke at least a couple. This is one of them over here. You can see how shattered that screen is," said Oakland School District's John Sasaki.

School officials alerted pawn shops to be on the lookout for laptops with Oakland Unified stickers and serial numbers.

The district has been plagued by thefts this year.

Oakland schools suffered $75,000 worth of losses in one break-in over the summer.
