STRIKE

Top education union leader cheers Denver teacher strike

Teachers chant in support during a strike rally on the west steps of the State Capitol Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in Denver. (P Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER --
The head of the National Education Association, the country's largest teachers union, is telling striking Denver teachers they will prevail in their fight for better pay.

Lily Eskelsen Garcia told several thousand rallying teachers and supporters at the state Capitol that theirs is the latest in a struggle that's included teacher actions in West Virginia, Oklahoma, Arizona and, most recently, Los Angeles.

Denver teachers went on strike Monday to demand a better base pay system with less emphasis on frequently confusing bonuses.

The superintendent of Denver schools says talks over a pay dispute that led to a teacher strike will resume Tuesday.
