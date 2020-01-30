Education

John Boalt's name removed from UC Berkeley building after racist writings were discovered

SAN FRANCISCO -- UC Berkeley's law school has removed Boalt Hall's name, according to campus officials.

The denaming comes nearly three years after a lecturer discovered racist writings of John Henry Boalt, a 19th century Oakland attorney. A speech Boalt gave in 1877 led to the Chinese Exclusion Act being passed in 1882. The law banned Chinese immigrants. It was repealed in 1943.

Boalt did not attend or teach at the law school. After he died, his wife gave the school $100,000 to build the hall in his name.

After the racist writings were discovered, UC Berkeley's Building Name Review Committee evaluated a proposal to change the name. In October 2019, its members voted to recommend the name change. The decision then required and received approval from Chancellor Carol Christ and UC President Janet Napolitano.

"It's incredibly important to confront racist symbols, like John Boalt's name on a building, because these symbols act to reinforce the history of white supremacy in our institutions," said UC Berkeley professor Paul Fine, co-chair of the Building Name Review Committee.

In addition to its vote to remove the name, the committee's faculty, staff, and student representatives recommended the law school present Boalt's history as part of restorative justice. A special Berkeley Law faculty and staff committee is now developing a plan.

Boalt Hall will now be known simply as The Law Building. The law school complex includes three other buildings, Simon Hall, North Addition and South Addition.
