UC Berkeley, Stanford rank high on 'Best Value Colleges' list from Forbes Magazine

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- UC Berkeley and Stanford are near the top on a list of the country's best value colleges.

Forbes Magazine ranked 300 universities based on quality, net price, net debt, alumni earnings, timely graduation, and access for low-income students. It says the list is the definitive guide for those looking for an excellent return on one of the most important investments of their lives.
UC Berkeley ranked fifth, while Stanford ranked sixth. Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah was ranked first.

