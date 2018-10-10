DISNEY

UC Berkeley student among aspiring storytellers featured in Disney's 'Dream Big Princess' series

UC Berkeley student, Marisa Umeh is among a group of 21-young women from the United Nations Foundation's Girl Up initiative taking part in Disney's "Dream Big Princess" series to celebrate International Day of the Girl. (ABC)

It's "International Day of the Girl" on October 11 and to kick off the celebration Disney is launching an inspiring new video series called, "Dream Big Princess".

UC Berkeley student, Marisa Umeh is among a group of 21-young women from the United Nations Foundation's Girl Up initiative taking part in the series.


For the project, they each got a chance go behind the camera and produce videos of the women who inspire them.

The girls directed interviews with 20-trail blazing women from around the world about what you can achieve when you dream big.

Umeh interviewed Good Morning America's Robin Roberts about her path to success.

"Make your mess your message. You're going to make mistakes. If you are waiting for a time that you don't have that fear, you're going to be on the sidelines for a long time", Roberts told Umeh. "The most successful people in any industry are fearful."

"I think as documentary filmmaker I'm always making films about other people," said Umeh. She says Roberts taught her about the power of a personal story.

Each video shares a glimpse into a success story and offers advice to other big dreamers. The young storytellers stopped by Good Morning America, Wednesday to talk about their films.

For each like or share of a public video or photo with #DreamBigPrincess on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter, Disney will donate $1 to the United Nations Foundation's Girl Up program supporting girls' leadership and empowerment.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7.
