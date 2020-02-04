UC

University of California considers getting rid of SAT, ACT admissions requirement

The University of California is considering getting rid of the SAT and ACT requirement in admissions. But even if that happens, students may still need to take a standardized test.

A UC faculty committee has recommended the UC system create its own admissions exam, according to reports. It could take UC nearly ten years to implement if the idea is adopted.

RELATED: Lawsuit: SAT, ACT are discriminatory

The committee says standardized tests are needed to compare applicants from different high schools.
The UC test would try to measure a student's ability over a longer period of time.

Critics of the SAT and ACT say the tests measure a small part of academic success and put low-income students of color at a disadvantage.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcaliforniaucschool testingcollegetests
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UC
WATCH IN 60: UC admissions exam, BART schedule changes, 'Full House' home for sale
WATCH IN 60: NFC Championship, UC's proposed tuition hikes
WATCH IN 60: UC system sued, scattered showers, pig trapper wanted
UC leaders support dropping use of SAT, ACT from admissions requirement
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UCSF caring for 2 patients with coronavirus
Andrew Yang's 'Yang Gang' drives his unconventional campaign
State of the Union 2020 live stream, time, info
At least half of Iowa Caucus results expected by day's end, Dems say
5.0 magnitude earthquake hits southern Puerto Rico
Shannen Doherty says she has stage 4 breast cancer
WATCH IN 60: UC admissions exam, BART schedule changes, 'Full House' home for sale
Show More
Battle to stop coronavirus could impact US economy
AccuWeather forecast: Sunny, breezy and milder today
1 dead in crash involving big-rig in Santa Rosa
Passenger aboard cruise tests positive for coronavirus
Brisbane homeowner shoots and kills intruder, police say
More TOP STORIES News