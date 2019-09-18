University of California President Janet Napolitano announces she's stepping down

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- University of California President Janet Napolitano announced Wednesday that she's stepping down in August 2020 after seven years of leading the public university system.The announcement was made at the UC Board of Regents meeting."My time at UC has been deeply gratifying and rewarding. I have been honored and inspired every day to serve this institution alongside incredibly dedicated, passionate people," said Napolitano. "The decision was tough - and this moment, bittersweet - but the time is right."A former U.S. secretary of homeland security and Democratic governor of Arizona, Napolitano became the first woman to lead the 10-campus University of California system in September 2013.