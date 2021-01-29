UC

University of California schools receive record number of applications

A record number of students have applied to University of California campuses for fall 2021.

The numbers include a surge in freshman applicants, including the highest numbers ever of African American and Chicano/Latino students.

Overall, nearly 250,000 students applied to at least one campus. That is an increase of 16.1% from last year.

"Our record number of applications is a testament to the resilience of students and their families as well as their undeterred focus on higher education," UC President Michael Drake said in a statement.

UC Berkeley received 112,820 applications for fall 2021 admission, up from about 88,000 the year before. UC Santa Cruz received about 62,000.

