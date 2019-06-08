Union City parents want to recall New Haven School District members

UNION CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- Union City parents want to recall board members of the New Haven Unified School District as the strike that has taken kids and teachers out of school goes into its third week."So, the message is that we're misrepresented. They are supposed to be representatives of the Union City community and they have played deaf ears to our requests," said Camellia Santos, one of the parents involved in the recall initiative.They want to recall Jeff Wang, Lance Nishihira and the board president, Sharan Kaur.The parents took the first step on Tuesday by handing them papers of intent. They will now collect signatures for their petition. And the board members have seven days to respond."We're feeling so hopeless that we're like OK, now is the time to be like specific to our actions, now is the time that we will funnel our energy, so that we will hit them where it hurts," said Santos.The strike between New Haven teachers and the district has come down to salary. Teachers say they cannot keep up with the rising costs of living in the Bay Area and they want their salaries to reflect that.A spokesperson for the New Haven School District said the two sides are still about $7 million apart in their offers. The last day of class is June 15.