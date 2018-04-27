EDUCATION

University of Utah's Cry Closet beckons stressed students to let it all out

EMBED </>More Videos

The Cry Closet, created by art student Nemo Miller, is an art installation in the University of Utah's J. Willard Marriott Library. (University of Utah)

Danny Clemens
SALT LAKE CITY --
Just in time for final exams, a unique art installation is giving students the private space they need to cry out their problems.

The Cry Closet, created by senior art student Nemo Miller, sits in the University of Utah's J. Willard Marriott Library. A sign hanging on the door of the closet offers students a 10-minute break as they study for finals.

Students wishing to make use of the exhibit must knock on the door before entering, and only one student is allowed in at a time. Photos shared on social media show the closet's dark interior, which contains several stuffed animals and is lit on a timer.

Miller created the piece as a way to explore the "inherent complexities of the human condition."

"One aspect of humanity that I am currently exploring is connections and missed connections through communication," Miller said. "It's been interesting to watch the response to this piece about human emotions, and I'm proud to see the power of art in action."

Student Jackie Larsen said she went into the closet but hasn't cried -- yet.

"I thought it was great!" Larsen told ABC. "I think students enjoy having it there whether they use it or not."

John W. Scheib, dean of the university's College of Fine Arts, lauded Miller's work.

"This is a fine example of how art has the power to reflect our humanity, to provoke thought and change the way we move forward together. We commend Nemo's bravery, creativity and thoughtfulness," Scheib said in a statement.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationcollegeu.s. & worldbuzzworthywhat's trendingpublic artUtah
EDUCATION
San Jose middle school students welcomed back with standing ovation
Thousands of new beds slated for UC Berkeley students
Student refused lunch after being short 15 cents
San Francisco schools welcome back more than 50,000 students
Muni officials say service is normal on first day of SF Unified year
More Education
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News