KINDERGARTEN

VIDEO: Kindergartners start each day with handshakes

Kindergarten class starts day with handshakes. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on May 30, 2018. (WPVI)

A handshake is a simple gesture, but a kindergarten teacher in Texas hopes it will make a big impact on her students.

Every day, teacher Ashley Colton Taylor picks a greeter to welcome each student with a handshake and a smile before entering the classroom.

Some even decide to welcome their fellow students with a hug.

Taylor believes starting the day with a friendly greeting will help teach her students compassion and respect for one another.

