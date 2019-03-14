Operation Varsity Blues

How to make your application stand out the legal way!

Want to make your college application stand out?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The college admissions scandal has grabbed people's attention at how corrupt the process can be for parents and student.

Grande Lum, professor and provost at Menlo College, speaks with ABC7's Kristen Sze about ways that students can make their application soar to the top of the acceptance list and he offers advice on best tactics for the entire application process for both students and parents.

