Oakland teachers announce strike date

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Teachers in Oakland announced that they will go on strike next week.
They had been waiting for a key report from the state that came out Friday. The state's full report can be seen here.
At a meeting at the Oakland Education Association office in Oakland, teachers announced they will strike on Thursday, February 21.
Teachers have been threatening to strike for months saying goes to years of neglect and overspending by the district.
The three main points the Oakland Education Association is fighting for are smaller class size, more counselors and nurses for students, and a 12-percent raise over the next three years.
The Oakland Unified School District said in a statement they were hopeful the teachers would continue negotiations.
The City of Oakland has said it will provide safe spaces at 15 recreation centers and all public libraries to support Oakland families affected by the strike.
The Oakland Parks, Recreation and Youth Development Department will open the Allendale, Arroyo Viejo, Brookdale, Bushrod, Carmen Flores, DeFremery, Dimond, Ira Jenkins, FM Smith, Franklin, Golden Gate, Manzanita, Montclair, San Antonio, Redwood Heights, and Mosswood facilities from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Volunteers will help facilitate the days for students and provide food.
