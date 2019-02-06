WATCH LIVE: Oakland Unified superintendent speaks on possible teacher strike

Oakland Unified School District's superintendent is speaking about what the district is doing to prevent a teacher strike.Teachers are now trying to rally the city's support."We know that public schools are the heart of the community," Keith Brown said.ABC7 News was at City Hall Tuesday night, where the teacher's union president spoke during a rally before the city council meeting.Teachers want the city's support in their request for a 12 percent raise over three years.The district has offered 5 percent over that same period.Oakland Unified numbers show there are roughly 2,300 teachers in the district.It has just more than 36,000 students, not including those at district authorized charter schools.