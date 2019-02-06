EDUCATION

WATCH LIVE: Oakland Unified superintendent speaks on possible teacher strike

Oakland Unified School District's superintendent is expected to speak Wednesday morning about what the district is doing to prevent a teacher strike.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Oakland Unified School District's superintendent is speaking about what the district is doing to prevent a teacher strike.Teachers are now trying to rally the city's support.

"We know that public schools are the heart of the community," Keith Brown said.

RELATED: 95 percent of Oakland teachers vote to strike



ABC7 News was at City Hall Tuesday night, where the teacher's union president spoke during a rally before the city council meeting.

Teachers want the city's support in their request for a 12 percent raise over three years.

RELATED: Oakland Tech High School students hold walkout

The district has offered 5 percent over that same period.

Oakland Unified numbers show there are roughly 2,300 teachers in the district.

It has just more than 36,000 students, not including those at district authorized charter schools.

BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA: Keeping teachers in the Bay Area
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationteacherteachersstrikeunionsOakland
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
95 percent of Oakland teachers vote to strike
Superintendent quits after lying about health insurance to help student
Pregnant teacher files suit over Catholic school termination
Oakland Tech High School students hold walkout
More Education
Top Stories
Jayme Closs kidnapping suspect ordered to stand trial
It's official: The Oscars won't have a host
Nancy Pelosi clap at SOTU has social media talking
FACT CHECK: 2019 State of the Union address
Accuweather Forecast: Chilled sunshine today, rain returns Friday
CHP warns of black ice on Bay Area roadways
SF couple recounts rescue from Mendocino National Forest
Unexpected effect? Men who smoke weed have higher sperm count
Show More
Parents turn themselves in after toddler eats heroin
Pardoned inmate Alice Johnson moved to tears by SOTU praise
Emergency pothole repairs completed on Hwy 92 in Hayward
Bay Area college students sound off on State of the Union Address
Family, friends say goodbye to father of 7 killed in crash in San Francisco
More News