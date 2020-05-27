WATCH TODAY at 4 p.m.: 'Education: A Bay Area Conversation,' virtual town hall addressing COVID-19 impact on schools

RELATED: How some CA school districts are planning to reopen, according to State Superintendent Tony Thurmond
Now, millions of parents throughout California are wondering -- what is the future of education?
In an effort to answer those questions, ABC7 presents, "Education: A Bay Area Conversation," a virtual town hall addressing the impact of COVID-19 on education and public schooling for grades K-12.
Here's a list of the panelist:
- Nancy Albarrán, San José Unified School District Superintendent
- Dr. Vincent Matthews, San Francisco Unified School District Superintendent
- Dr. Kyla Johnson-Trammell, Oakland Unified School District Superintendent
- Tony Thurmond, California State Superintendent of Public Instruction
Join us today at 4 p.m. as we aim to answer your questions about the future of public schooling and education.
You can watch the virtual town hall on ABC7, right here on abc7news.com, on our Facebook page, our YouTube page and all of our streaming apps.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
