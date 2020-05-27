Coronavirus California

WATCH TODAY at 4 p.m.: 'Education: A Bay Area Conversation,' virtual town hall addressing COVID-19 impact on schools

ABC7 presents, "Education: A Bay Area Conversation," a virtual town hall on the COVID-19 impact on public schooling for grades K-12 and questions about the future of education. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Earlier this year, thousands of school districts closed their campuses to protect their students from the spread of the novel coronavirus and transitioned to distance learning.

RELATED: How some CA school districts are planning to reopen, according to State Superintendent Tony Thurmond

Now, millions of parents throughout California are wondering -- what is the future of education?

In an effort to answer those questions, ABC7 presents, "Education: A Bay Area Conversation," a virtual town hall addressing the impact of COVID-19 on education and public schooling for grades K-12.

Here's a list of the panelist:



Join us today at 4 p.m. as we aim to answer your questions about the future of public schooling and education.

You can watch the virtual town hall on ABC7, right here on abc7news.com, on our Facebook page, our YouTube page and all of our streaming apps.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

