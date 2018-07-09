Website streamlines scholarship application process for students

How much student loan💰 debt do you have? 👩🏽‍🎓 @GoingMerryInc is making the scholarship application process easier & getting students more money! 😀 4:55pm/6pm 📺 (In Caitlin's case? $14,000!) https://t.co/xEPzEP70GQ pic.twitter.com/WJGveFM6qC