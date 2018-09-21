Wells Fargo brings stagecoach, teacher supplies to Richmond school

Bay area charities, businesses and organizations have held numerous back to school giveaways for students.On Friday, there was a twist. Wells Fargo is giving supplies to the teachers at Martin Luther King Junior Elementary School in Richmond.More than 30 volunteers from the Wells Fargo Black/African American Team Member Network and the West Contra Costa Unified School District gave the students some thrills with the traditional "Wells Fargo Stagecoach."But Friday was really about the teachers and helping them with their supplies.Dexter Hall with the Wells Fargo Black/African American Team Member Network says, "We need to esteem our teachers. We need to lift them up. We need to give them what they need to be successful."And what does first grade teacher Natasha Jacobs need? "Dry erase markers to have it colorful so when we're doing math problems, to color code," said Jacobs.Other items on the staff's wish list include pens, pencils, erasers, notebooks and even a microwave oven for the teacher's lounge.Teachers getting what they need so they can focus on the students."We also use our own money to buy our supplies for our classroom to make it comfortable so the kids know they have a safe place and a wonderful place to come to learn," said Jacobs."We recognize it's not giving them money back in their pocket but at least it's allowing them not to take money out of their pocket," said Hall.Wells Fargo volunteers aren't finished yet. Next Thursday, they're going to be heading to the Martin Luther King Junior elementary school in Oakland, where they're going to be teaching financial education courses to the students.